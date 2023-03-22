Hong Kong stocks climbed as concerns over a banking crisis eased while traders await the Fed’s interest-rate decision later today. Tencent and Wuxi Biologics surged in advance of reporting their earnings. The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.2 per cent to 19,679.03 as of 9.45am local time, adding to the 1.4 per cent gain on Tuesday. The Tech Index gained 2.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 per cent. E-commerce platform JD.com surged 3.2 per cent to HK$154.90, and rival Alibaba Group jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$82.60. HSBC rose 2.2 per cent to HK$53.05, and AIA Group gained 2 per cent to HK$79.40. Tencent added 1.5 per cent to HK$348.60, and Wuxi Biologics advanced 2.4 per cent to HK$50.35. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the government is prepared to intervene further if smaller banks suffer deposit runs, restoring calm to a financial market rattled after the Credit Suisse crisis. A gauge of market volatility in Hong Kong retreated on Wednesday after spiking to a three-month high amid the global banking turmoil. Traders also placed greater odds that the Fed will raise interest rates at today’s policy meeting. The markets have now priced in an 86.4 probability of a 25 basis-point rate hike, according to Fed fund futures. Asian stocks followed global peers higher on Wednesday as sentiment improved, with benchmark indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia gaining 0.6 to 1.6 per cent.