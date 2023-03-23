Hong Kong stocks advanced for a third day as Tencent Holdings rallied after stronger than expected results, boosting confidence about corporate earnings outlook. Property developers advanced as local lenders are seen refraining from raising interest rates to support growth. The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6 per cent to 19,713.82 as of 11.05am local time to claw its way up from a three-month low. The Tech Index gained 1.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed. Tencent jumped 5.1 per cent to HK$365 while Alibaba Group gained 1.6 per cent to HK$84.20. Sunny Optical advanced 3.6 per cent to HK$95.45 while shipping giant Orient Overseas International surged 18 per cent to HK$ 154.40. Sun Hung Kai Properties added 1.1 per cent to HK$107.40 and Henderson Land rose 1.5 per cent to HK$27.10, leading gains among Hong Kong developers. Limiting gains, HSBC slipped 1.1 per cent to HK$52.90. The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point to a range of 4.75 per cent to 5 per cent overnight, while the Hong Kong Monetary Authority moved in lockstep to lift its base rate on Thursday to 5.25 per cent, a 15-year high. Most analysts contacted by the Post expect the city’s commercial banks to hold their prime rates . “Hong Kong stocks might have already bottomed,” analysts at Huatai Securities said in a note on Thursday. Local investors are gradually turning back to the risk-on mode as concerns over the banking crisis have eased, and the market now expects a more dovish Fed, they added. Fund manager who forecast January pullback backs Hong Kong stocks again The Hang Seng Index has climbed 1 per cent this week after regulators worldwide rallied to prevent the banking crisis from worsening. The US$450 billion market correction since the January 27 peak is over, and investors can now be more positive about the local market outlook, said Wang Qi, CEO of MegaTrust Investment . Tencent’s earnings rose 12 per cent to 106.3 billion yuan (US$15.5 billion) last quarter while revenue increased 1 per cent, helped by cost-cutting measures and one-off income from the sale of its equity stake in Meituan. China (and Thailand) produced more companies that beat consensus expectations in recent fourth-quarter report cards, Goldman Sachs said in a note on March 17. Profit upgrades involving Hang Seng Index members have surpassed downgrades in March, the first time in 19 months, according to Huatai Securities. Elsewhere, most Asian markets fell on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 0.2 per cent and the S&P ASX 200 Index in Australia weakened 0.5 per cent, while the Kospi in South Korea was little changed.