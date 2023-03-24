Hong Kong stocks declined, trimming a second week of rebound, amid losses in lenders and property developers with the market wary of potential fallout from a global banking crisis while Goldman Sachs sees higher interest rates ahead. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 per cent to 20,007.19 at the local noon trading break, reducing this week’s advance to 2.5 per cent. The Tech Index climbed 1.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 per cent. HSBC tumbled 3.4 per cent to HK$51.90 while Bank of China (Hong Kong) eased 0.6 per cent to HK$25.35. Country Garden dropped 3.4 per cent to HK$2.24 and China Resources Land weakened 1.1 per cent to HK$35.45. Alibaba Group Holding dropped 0.6 per cent to HK$85.65 and Wuxi Biologics lost 2.7 per cent to HK$49.35. Investors will be “closely vigilant about the risk spillover” under high interest rates for the long term, Bocom International strategist Carl Cai wrote in a note on Friday. The city’s stock market has regained US$218 billion in capitalisation with its first back-to-back weekly winning streak since January. Some investors bet the correction from the January 27 peak has ended, though the recovery was undermined by troubles at US midsize lenders and Credit Suisse. Hong Kong holds on to fourth place in global financial centre rankings The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter-point this week, a ninth straight increase since its “policy lift-off” in March last year. Odds on a pause in the May meeting are rising, according to Fed fund futures, even as authorities pledged to guard against inflation and contagion. “Against this difficult and uncertain backdrop, we continue to believe that the range of possible paths for the funds rate is wide,” according to Goldman, which said signs of US bank stress are still showing. “Ultimately, we expect the Fed to further raise rates in May and June, and recently raised our 12-month US recession odds to 35 per cent from 25 per cent.” Elsewhere, China Mobile lost 2 per cent to HK$62.35 after it reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of market estimates. China Merchant Bank lost 2.6 per cent to HK$40 and Sinopec dropped 1.7 per cent to HK$4.75. Both will release their report cards later today. Asian equities fell on Friday. The Nikkei 225 in Japan weakened 0.3 per cent and the S&P ASX 200 Index in Australia dropped 0.2 per cent, while the Kospi in South Korea slid 0.6 per cent.