Shanghai has unveiled a raft of measures aimed at arresting a decline in household consumption, as China’s biggest commercial city continues to deal with the fallout of three years of strict Covid-19 restrictions and last year’s unprecedented two-month lockdown. A package of 15 measures includes as much as 1,000 yuan (US$146.10) in subsidies for the purchase of green home appliances, exemption from purchase taxes on electric vehicles (EVs) and the promotion of e-commerce live streaming, the Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account on Thursday. The city will also resume hosting global sports events that were suspended over the past three years, such as the Shanghai Masters snooker tournament scheduled for either September or October this year, it added. The support measures introduced by Shanghai are the latest in a series by local governments, which are responding to a call by the country’s top policymakers to prioritise domestic consumption to spur growth after the removal of all pandemic curbs late last year. For instance, Beijing announced this week a subsidy of up to 10,000 yuan for EV trade-ins, while the northwestern city of Xian said it would hand out a subsidy of 6,000 yuan on each purchase of a battery-powered car. “The foundation for China’s recovery isn’t very solid and we continue to see headwinds like shrinking demand, disrupted supply and weak expectations,” said Hu Yuexiao, an analyst at Shanghai Securities. “Thus, we still need continuing policy support to put a floor on growth.” Shanghai’s economy to ‘boom amid post-Covid influx of foreign investment’ The strength of China’s post-Covid-19 recovery has disappointed economists and investors , who had anticipated a quick acceleration in growth. The combined economic data for January and February shows a mild pickup in retail sales, investments and industrial production for the country as a whole. Exports, however, contracted due to sluggish overseas demand. Moreover, household consumption in Shanghai has lagged behind the national average this year. Retail sales in the city of 25 million people fell 2.7 per cent from a year earlier in the first two months of this year, trailing a 3.5 per cent increase for the whole country, according to official data. Lodging and catering sales in Shanghai slumped by almost 7 per cent in this time span. Weaker data for Shanghai suggests that the fallout of the two-month citywide lockdown from April to May last year still persists. During the lockdown all residents were confined to their homes, factories and shops were shut down and the city ground to a standstill. Shanghai’s economy shrank 0.2 per cent in 2022, led by a 9.1 per cent slump in retail sales. The city will encourage e-commerce platforms to deploy new technologies and use new business models to build up live-streaming bases of global influence, according to the package announced on Thursday. These platforms will also be encouraged to live-stream sales promotions, the government said. Shanghai will also ramp up a publicity campaign to attract more tourists from the rest of the country and abroad, and will seek ways to make payments easier for foreign travellers, it said. Shanghai’s small businesses get mixed feelings about zero-Covid policy pivot Some leading companies are also working to help with the Shanghai government package to get local consumption back on its feet. Freshippo, the retailing unit of Alibaba Group Holding, this newspaper’s owner, plans to open 20 new stores in Shanghai this year, while SAIC Motor will offer deep discounts on some of its cars as well as free insurance and maintenance services, the Shanghai Securities New reported on Friday.