Investors putting their money on the mainland’s recovery theme may find their stock bets premature as one major part of the economy struggles. Empty shipping containers are piling up in major ports from Shanghai to Ningbo and Shenzhen as exports shrink. Local media reports and posts on social media in the past month suggest idled containers are hitting multi-year highs, painting a bleak picture on the outlook for exports, challenging bullish calls from Wall Street banks on the economic upturn. The Shanghai Yangshan port, once the world’s busiest, had to lease space from Taicang port in the neighbouring eastern Jiangsu province to park idle containers, according to a post on NetEase.com , while some port workers doubled their time-off duty. The volume of empty containers in Shenzhen’s Yantian port is as high as a seven-storey building, reaching the highest in three years, according to Sohu.com. “We are generally cautious on export-linked stocks such as shipping lines and port operators this year,” said Wang Chen, a partner at Xufunds Investment Management in Shanghai. “External demand is supposed to be sluggish, given all the happenings overseas. These stocks won’t be the focus of our allocation this year.” China reopening ‘overhyped’ as stock losses hit latecomers amid fresh US spat An index of freight rates for 15 shipping routes has dropped 18 per cent this year, according to Shanghai Shipping Exchange, bringing the slump to 82 per cent since January 2022. That is a red flag for investors holding the share of shipping stocks and port operators, some analysts cautioned. Shanghai International Port has risen 3.9 per cent in Shanghai to 5.5 yuan this year, while Ningbo Zhoushan Port has added 2 per cent to 3.65 yuan. Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation, the nation’s biggest, has appreciated 13 per cent in Shanghai to 11.35 yuan. The onshore market’s benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 4 per cent over the same period. China’s exports shrank 6.8 per cent in the January-February period from a year earlier, adding to a 9.9 per cent decline in December, government reports showed. The outlook is clouded by the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening that has kept economists alert to a possible recession this year. Fund manager who forecast January pullback backs Hong Kong stocks again Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to raise interest rates at its meetings in May and June, according to a report on March 23. It also boosted the odds of a US recession to 35 per cent from 25 per cent. China’s government has attempted to downplay the anecdotes highlighted by the local media about the mountain of idled containers. Container-makers are front-loading new units in anticipation of export recovery, and low warehousing costs are contributing factors, Yu Jianhua, chief of General Administration of Customs, said in a media briefing in Beijing last week. That has not convinced Zhu Ziyue, an analyst at Citic Futures. He expects the fundamentals in the shipping industry to worsen. “Looking at the demand side, imports from the US and Europe will be under pressure,” Zhu said. “Shipping rates will continue to seek new lows in the second quarter and corporate earnings [in the sector] are expected to show a significant decline.”