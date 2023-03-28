Stock investors in mainland China are holding onto their cash when it comes to onshore stocks, biding their time pending more evidence of recovery momentum while remaining wary of contagion spilling over from the banking crisis in the US and Europe. Despite a 4 per cent advance this year, the CSI 300 Index has only risen 15 per cent from the low in October, versus 36 per cent in Hong Kong and 50 per cent in New York in benchmarks tracking Chinese stocks. That shows the “subdued risk appetite”, with positions in onshore stocks at a below-average level, according to Goldman Sachs. “Most onshore investors we met are somewhat cautious about the strength of consumption recovery in the post-Covid era,” China strategists including Kinger Lau wrote in a report on March 26. “The sustainability of housing recovery is still highly dependent on income expectation, which is low at the moment.” The conclusions were based on the bank’s extensive discussions with money managers in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing, Lau added. Goldman is among the bullish houses on China stocks, having raised its upside target several times since November, and having upgraded its economic growth forecast. Retail investors also displayed similar caution, given the “high risk-aversion” to the equity market in mainland China, according to Goldman, using its proprietary index that tracks indicators such as account opening, stock turnover velocity and margin trading. China’s top leadership is making an effort to counter any misperception that the economy is turning inward. China will expand market access to foreign investors , vice-premier Ding Xuexiang said on Sunday, despite geopolitical disputes and tech export sanctions against Chinese companies. The apprehension among local investors is in stark contrast to optimism among foreign investors. They have scooped up US$26 billion worth of onshore stocks so far this year, Stock Connect data shows. Global hedge funds’ allocation to China is now standing at a higher than mid-range level, Goldman said. Yet, the struggling housing market has become an obstacle to market confidence, Goldman noted. An uptick in housing activity has been mainly concentrated in select higher-tier cities, while oversupply and population outflow afflicted less-affluent areas, it added. While the crisis around US midsize lenders has subsided and banks in Asia are well-insulated, Goldman said mainland investors are still worried that it could pressure Chinese stocks , especially in offshore markets, via financial contagion. Global institutional investors in Hong Kong now lack interests in China, said Wang Qi, co-founder and CEO of MegaTrust Investment in Hong Kong. China stock bets doubted as empty containers pile up at ports amid export slump “The sustainability of any rally is subject to question, given the strategic retreat by global investors from China markets,” he said. “Some investors said they no longer focus on China and will not come back any time soon.”