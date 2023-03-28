Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio is doubling down on its swappable-battery business model, which allows drivers to get back on the road in minutes rather than waiting for their car to charge, with plans to build 1,000 additional stations this year using a new, more efficient design. Nio already operates about 1,300 swap stations in China, which allow Nio owners to quickly exchange a spent battery pack for a fully charged one. The stations serve owners who opt for Nio’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, which slashes the initial price of buying the car but charges a monthly fee for the battery and service. The new stations can swap 408 battery packs a day, 30 per cent more than the existing stations, because they feature technology that automatically navigates the car into the proper position, the company said. The swap takes about three minutes. The aggressive buildout of new stations aims to ease EV drivers’ so-called range anxiety, the fear of the battery running out between charging stations, said Shen Fei, vice-president of Nio Power, the power-solution unit of Shanghai-based Nio. The new stations also support battery swaps for Nio’s coming mass-market brands , which targets budget-sensitive drivers in China’s increasingly competitive EV market, the world’s largest. “We hope to largely expand our service and network and bring better user experience to car owners,” Shen said. “Nio, as a pioneer of the battery-swap model, welcomes other carmakers to share the technology and network.” Nio would not reveal building costs for the third-generation stations, which cover about 40 square metres each. The stations’ navigation features are powered by two lidar (light detection and ranging) sensors and two Nvidia Drive Orin X chips. “The battery-swap model has not been widely used either in China or other major automotive markets, as the technology requires massive investment and concerted effort by carmakers and battery producers to promote its use,” said Davis Zhang, a senior executive at Suzhou Hazardtex, a supplier of specialised vehicle batteries. “Technically, it does effectively help ease drivers’ range anxiety, and is a good battery strategy for electric cars.” Nio’s BaaS model, launched in early 2020, slashes the price of the car by up to 20 per cent. So buyers could get Nio’s ES6 sport-utility vehicle (SUV), which starts at 358,000 yuan (US$52,040), for just 287,000 yuan if they opt for the battery service, which costs 980 yuan per month. In October, 2021, Nio said that the total number of its power swap stations in the world would exceed 4,000 by the end of 2025, including about 1,000 outside China. Nio, along with Guangzhou-based Xpeng and Beijing-headquartered Li Auto , is viewed as China’s best response to Tesla , as all three companies assemble smart EVs featuring high-performance batteries, preliminary autonomous driving technology and sophisticated in-car entertainment systems. Since late last year, premium EV makers, which sell cars priced above 200,000 yuan, have been grappling with dwindling market demand as drivers became increasingly worried about shrinking wages and low job prospects across the country. Chinese EV maker Nio said to be planning new factory for its cheaper models More Chinese car buyers have been opting for cheaper EV models sold by domestic carmakers like BYD . Nio’s sales rebounded last month when it delivered 12,157 vehicles to mainland customers, up 30 per cent from January and 98 per cent higher than the same period in 2022.