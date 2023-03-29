The Shanghai Stock Exchange scrapped a meeting to evaluate the listing plan from Syngenta Group, China’s state-controlled seeds and agrichemicals powerhouse, delaying what could be the year’s biggest initial public offering (IPO). The listing committee meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was called off because the situation warrants a cancellation, the Shanghai exchange said in a three-line statement on its website on Tuesday night, without elaborating. Syngenta declined to comment due to regulatory “blackout” period. The Swiss company, acquired by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) in 2017, plans to raise as much as 65 billion yuan (US$9.5 billion) from the sale of 2.78 billion new shares on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or the Star Market, based on its preliminary prospectus lodged with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on March 22. If approved, Syngenta’s IPO would surpass ADNOC Gas’s US$2.5 billion offering in Abu Dhabi in early March as the biggest this year. It will also eclipse the Star Market’s current record set by chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC)’s US$7.5 billion offering in July 2020. “A possible explanation could be that Syngenta would be moved to Shanghai exchange’s main board for a listing because its size is a bit big for the Star Market,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. It will get listed eventually as food security is an issue of national importance, he added. The abrupt cancellation is another setback for the three-year-old Star Market, reminding investors about the sudden scuttling of Ant Group’s US$40 billion IPO in November 2020. The board was launched in July 2019 to attract domestic listings of technology companies and offer extra funding access to the hi-tech industry just eight months after President Xi Jinping mooted the idea. An index tracking the Star Market’s 50 biggest stocks has declined about 30 per cent since its inception in July 2020, with some mega listings yet to produce stellar returns. Its biggest member and star attraction, SMIC, has dropped 42 per cent since its debut, despite a 202 per cent upsurge on the first day of trading on July 16,2020. Syngenta’s IPO could have entrenched Shanghai’s ranking in global stock offerings. Some 118 companies raised US$29.6 billion in 2022 on the Star Market last year to make it the top fundraising venue ahead of Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seoul and New York. The tech board is home to 509 companies, with 6.4 trillion yuan in combined market capitalisation, according to the Shanghai exchange. Lalamove operator files for Hong Kong IPO after dropping US listing plan Syngenta’s listing plan has been in the works for at least two years. The Basel-based group filed its IPO plan in June 2021, only to be put on hold by the Shanghai bourse three months later because its financial data had become outdated. The group intends to use the IPO proceeds to help fund and develop agricultural technologies, repay long-term debts and expand its service centres, according to its preliminary prospectus. Its gross operating income rose 20 per cent to US$5.6 billion from a year earlier in 2022, while global sales increased 19 per cent to US$33.4 billion, Syngenta said in a press release on March 22. Sales in mainland China rose 17 per cent. Net income probably increased between 74 per cent and 93 per cent to as much as 8.3 billion yuan last year, according to its prospectus. Profit dropped 9.5 per cent in 2021. ChemChina paid US$43 billion in 2017 for Syngenta in the biggest buyout by a Chinese firm. After the acquisition, the agrochemicals group acquired a stake Israeli crop protection company Adama, and absorbed the agricultural businesses of ChemChina and Sinochem Group. Syngenta has two listed affiliates on Chinese exchanges. The Swiss company has a 36 per cent stake in Shanghai-traded Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical and a 78 per cent interest in Shenzhen-listed Adama. Shares of Yangnong have dropped 7 per cent this year while those of Adama have risen 3.7 per cent.