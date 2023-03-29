Xiamen, the capital of southeast China’s Fujian province, has introduced policies to boost home sales. Photo: Xinhua
Xiamen becomes latest tier-2 city in China to introduce measures to revive property market, state media says
- The tier-2 city in Fujian province has made it easier for individuals and families to own multiple homes while also relaxing resale restrictions
- Chinese regulators need to increase the pace of policy loosening to hasten the recovery of the housing sector, analyst says
