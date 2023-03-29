Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, at a media briefing in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Pearl Liu
Chinese EV market in consolidation stage, BYD chief says, with some players being knocked out, others grabbing bigger slice of the pie
- A price war was inevitable, as the supply of EVs in China is bigger than demand, BYD founder Wang Chuanfu says
- BYD’s EV sales to rise by more than 80 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2023
