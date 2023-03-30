An electronic board shows stock indices in Shanghai’s financial district. The UBS comments might offer some respite to Chinese stocks, which have seen momentum wane amid doubts about the durability of China’s economic recovery. Photo: Reuters
Pullback in China stocks is excessive, UBS says, with reopening trades still offering buying opportunities

  • Tailwinds are building up for local equities, Swiss bank says
  • Market correction offers a good buying opportunity, bank’s Shanghai-based analyst says

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30am, 30 Mar, 2023

