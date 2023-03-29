Detergent maker Blue Moon sees sales growth in 2023. Photo: Handout
Detergent maker Blue Moon sees strong pick-up in sales in 2023 as China’s economy recovers and amid greater focus on health
- Blue Moon is optimistic about recovery in 2023, with plans to expand sales channels and tap into a growing exercise trend among consumers
- Blue Moon CEI said Poon said profits last year were hit by palm oil prices and the impact of pandemic controls on logistics and costs
