Detergent maker Blue Moon sees sales growth in 2023. Photo: Handout
Detergent maker Blue Moon sees strong pick-up in sales in 2023 as China’s economy recovers and amid greater focus on health

  • Blue Moon is optimistic about recovery in 2023, with plans to expand sales channels and tap into a growing exercise trend among consumers
  • Blue Moon CEI said Poon said profits last year were hit by palm oil prices and the impact of pandemic controls on logistics and costs

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 8:05pm, 29 Mar, 2023

