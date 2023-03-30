A netizen shows information about Baidu’s ‘Ernie Bot’ on his mobile phone on March 24. The bot’s Vincennes diagram function has been ridiculed by netizens. Photo: Getty Images
Elon Musk calls for pause on GPT-4 as Chinese AI-related stocks tumble along with Baidu while frenzy cools
- Stocks slide after Tesla’s CEO called for an immediate pause to training new AI systems more powerful than GPT-4, citing risks to humanity
- Baidu has jumped ahead of rivals like Tencent, Alibaba and SenseTime in creating its own chatbot
A netizen shows information about Baidu’s ‘Ernie Bot’ on his mobile phone on March 24. The bot’s Vincennes diagram function has been ridiculed by netizens. Photo: Getty Images