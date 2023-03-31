Hong Kong stocks were headed for a third straight week of gains after a government report showed manufacturing in China grew more than expected, underpinning bets on recovery momentum. Alibaba Group logged its best week in three months. The Hang Seng rose 0.8 per cent to 20,480.13 at the local noon trading break, taking the advance this week to 2.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent for March. The Tech Index jumped 0.7 per cent while the Shanghai Composite added 0.2 per cent. JD.com surged 7 per cent to HK$174.60 after unveiling plans to spin off and list two operating units on the stock exchange. Alibaba strengthened 3.9 per cent to HK$100.70 and while Meituan rose 2.9 per cent to HK$146.10. Tencent gained 0.2 per cent to HK$385.60. EV maker BYD climbed 1.6 per cent to HK$228.80. China’s official PMI manufacturing index dropped to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February, the statistics bureau said on Friday. Still, the reading exceeded the median forecast of 51.5 among economists tracked by Bloomberg. The services index rose to 58.2 from 56.3, versus consensus of 55. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. “These strong readings suggest China’s economy has reached a sweet spot after Beijing abruptly ended its draconian property tightening measures and the unpopular zero-Covid policy,” Nomura analysts said in a report. “The real test will be activity data in the second and third quarter” as pent-up demand fades, they added. The Hang Seng has risen 6 per cent in a three-week surge, the best streak since January. The rally has helped enrich investors by HK$1.2 trillion (US$153 billion) in terms of market capitalisation, according to Bloomberg data. Indices tracking Chinese stocks are seven of the top 10 performers in Asia-Pacific during the period. The benchmark advanced 3.5 per cent for the quarter, following a zero-Covid pivot rally of 14.9 per cent in the preceding three months. China’s biggest fund manager bet on Tencent, liquor distillers, dairy producer Alibaba, the owner of this newspaper, has rallied about 18 per cent this week, the most since the week ending January 6. Investors chased the stock after its March 28 plan to split the tech empire into six key units, while co-founder Jack Ma returned to mainland China. The developments boosted the group’s market value by US$45 billion in Hong Kong and New York combined. Apart of recovery signals, “there have also been more intensified signals of pro-business policymaking, exemplified by Alibaba’s restructuring plan,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report. Elsewhere, three companies started trading today. X-ray technology company Wuxi Unicomp Technology surged 29 per cent to 196 yuan in Shanghai. Plastic manufacturer China Treasures New Materials fell 32 per cent to HK$0.71 in Hong Kong. Digital marketing service provider Powerwin Tech Group added 20 per cent to HK$0.84. Elsewhere, key Asian markets advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index added 1.1 per cent, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.8 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 1 per cent.