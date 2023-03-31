A Haidilao hotpot restaurant is seen in Singapore in this file photo from April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao’s overseas unit ‘hopeful’ of making a profit this year
- Super Hi International Holding posted a net loss of US$41.3 million for 2022, compared with a loss of US$150.8 million a year earlier
- Crowds and spending seen during festive seasons like Christmas and new year have already returned to pre-Covid levels, CEO Zhou Zhaocheng said
