Some Xpeng models equipped with its navigation guided pilot software can navigate their way automatically in urban areas. Photo: Xinhua
Some Xpeng models equipped with its navigation guided pilot software can navigate their way automatically in urban areas. Photo: Xinhua
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Chinese EV maker Xpeng launches advanced semi-autonomous driving system in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai

  • Xpeng’s G9 Max and P7i Max models equipped with proprietary car navigation software can now be used in select cities in China
  • Cars fitted with the advanced driver assistance system can recognise traffic lights, change lanes and overtake vehicles, Xpeng says

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:00pm, 31 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some Xpeng models equipped with its navigation guided pilot software can navigate their way automatically in urban areas. Photo: Xinhua
Some Xpeng models equipped with its navigation guided pilot software can navigate their way automatically in urban areas. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE