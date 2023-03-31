Some Xpeng models equipped with its navigation guided pilot software can navigate their way automatically in urban areas. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese EV maker Xpeng launches advanced semi-autonomous driving system in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai
- Xpeng’s G9 Max and P7i Max models equipped with proprietary car navigation software can now be used in select cities in China
- Cars fitted with the advanced driver assistance system can recognise traffic lights, change lanes and overtake vehicles, Xpeng says
Some Xpeng models equipped with its navigation guided pilot software can navigate their way automatically in urban areas. Photo: Xinhua