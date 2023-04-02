Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates in February. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Descendant of indigenous Hong Kong family builds private business platform to champion city in Middle East, Asia

  • With Hong Kong’s border reopening, it is now time to rejuvenate the city, Hong Kong Ambassadors Club co-founder and Tsangs Group Chairman Patrick Tsang says
  • The club will organise bilateral visits by trade, business and investment delegations to markets strategically important for Hong Kong

Peggy Sito
Updated: 11:01am, 2 Apr, 2023

