Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates in February. Photo: ISD
Descendant of indigenous Hong Kong family builds private business platform to champion city in Middle East, Asia
- With Hong Kong’s border reopening, it is now time to rejuvenate the city, Hong Kong Ambassadors Club co-founder and Tsangs Group Chairman Patrick Tsang says
- The club will organise bilateral visits by trade, business and investment delegations to markets strategically important for Hong Kong
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates in February. Photo: ISD