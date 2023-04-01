Analysts expect homebuyers to snap up most of the Koko Mare flats offered for sale on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Analysts expect homebuyers to snap up most of the Koko Mare flats offered for sale on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong property: Wheelock sells over half of its flats in first batch of Koko Mare project in Lam Tin in 3 hours

  • Homebuyers snapped up at least 75 of 138 flats at Wheelock Properties’ Koko Mare in Lam Tin by 6pm on Saturday
  • Property demand has surged in Hong Kong amid hopes that the city has reached the peak of interest rate increases

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 6:35pm, 1 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts expect homebuyers to snap up most of the Koko Mare flats offered for sale on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Analysts expect homebuyers to snap up most of the Koko Mare flats offered for sale on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE