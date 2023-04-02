Li Auto and Xpeng , two of mainland China’s top-three premium electric vehicle (EV) makers, reported growth in deliveries for a second consecutive month in March, bucking a downwards trend in the world’s largest automotive market. Beijing-headquartered Li Auto said on Saturday that it handed over 20,823 vehicles to Chinese customers last month, an increase of 25.3 per cent over February. March’s tally was Li Auto’s second-highest monthly sales figure since its founding in 2015, trailing only December last year, when its total deliveries hit 21,233 units. Xpeng, headquartered in Guangzhou, delivered 7,002 EVs to buyers in March, an increase of 16.5 per cent over the previous month. “The sales results appear to be fairly good, given the downturn in the Chinese automotive market,” said Chen Jinzhu, CEO of consultancy Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service. “The three carmakers still have chances of catching up with Tesla, as they launch more new models to woo local customers.” Li Auto and Xpeng, along with Shanghai-based Nio, are viewed as China’s best response to US carmaker Tesla , which is the runaway leader in the mainland’s premium EV segment. Nio’s deliveries dropped 14.6 per cent last month to 10,378 EVs. Tesla does not publish its monthly sales data for China but, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the US EV maker’s Shanghai-based Gigafactory 3 delivered 33,923 Model 3s and Model Ys in February, an increase of 26.4 per cent over the previous month. Between late last year and January, Chinese motorists shunned premium cars priced above 300,000 yuan (US$43,676) amid concerns about job security and incomes. This prompted Tesla to offer huge discounts in an industry first. The US carmaker cut prices on October 24 last year and January 6, as a result of which the prices of its cars hit their lowest levels since the Shanghai factory began operations at the end of 2019. In January, Xpeng followed suit, cutting prices of some of its vehicles by as much as 13 per cent to lure customers. The prices of Nio and Li Auto cars have, however, remained unchanged. Conventional carmakers such as Volkswagen and Honda have also slashed prices of their conventional and electric vehicles to maintain market share on the mainland. The overall automotive market reported a sales plunge of 19.7 per cent year on year in the first two months of 2023, with deliveries totalling 2.72 million units, CPCA data shows. Li Auto, which builds luxury sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) powered by extended-range batteries, has emerged as Tesla’s nearest challenger buoyed by strong sales of its L7, L8 and L9 EVs. All of its EVs are priced above 300,000 yuan. “We are very excited to see that Li Auto has captured nearly 20 per cent of market share in the 300,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan SUV market in China, and become a brand of choice among premium family SUVs,” Li Xiang, co-founder and CEO of Li Auto, said in a statement on Saturday. All the three Chinese premium EV makers plan to launch more new models this year to challenge Tesla and other luxury petrol carmakers.