People walk past a screen displaying stock data at Exchange Square in Hong Kong on March 10, 2023. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks retreat from three-week high as Micron probe, weak earnings sap risk appetite
- The investigation of Micron is the first ever into a foreign company by China’s internet regulator
- Profits declined at 93 per cent of the companies in the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index in the fourth quarter, Goldman Sachs says
