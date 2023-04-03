Analysts expect China to boost support for domestic chip makers as the tech war with the US and its allies shows no signs of thawing. Photo: Reuters
China’s Micron probe propels domestic chip firms as investors bet on state support, driving CSI 300 Index on best run since January
- The CNI Chips Index, which tracks semiconductor-related stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose as much as 3.9 per cent on Monday
- Micron probe will open up new opportunities for China’s memory-chip industry, Essence Securities analyst Ma Liang says
Analysts expect China to boost support for domestic chip makers as the tech war with the US and its allies shows no signs of thawing. Photo: Reuters