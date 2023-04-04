Pedestrians exit Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on March 30, 2023. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks slide from 4-week high as surging oil prices fuel inflation and recession concerns
- Rising crude has complicated the task of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to curb rising prices
- Trading was light before a public holiday on Wednesday, when the Hong Kong and mainland China markets will be closed
Pedestrians exit Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on March 30, 2023. Photo: AP