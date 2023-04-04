The Shanghai government has unveiled a range of measures to attract foreign investors who have been spooked by rising tensions between the US and China. Photo: Tracy Qu
Shanghai woos foreign investors with cash, tax incentives after sharp slowdown in FDI flows
- Shanghai has unveiled several measures to attract fresh foreign direct investment, including one-time cash rewards, to achieve its 5.5 per cent GDP target
- The city approved only 641 foreign investments in the first two months of the year, with FDI flows down 22.4 per cent year on year
