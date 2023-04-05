Art sales rose globally in the post-coronavirus pandemic era, but China’s share declined, according to a report by Arts Economics, Art Basel and UBS. But the country’s reopening is expected to release “pent-up” demand. The sales of art increased globally by 3 per cent year on year in 2022 to an estimated US$67.8 billion, rising above pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to the seventh edition of “The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report 2023”. The United States retained its lead position with 45 per cent of sales, an increase of 2 per cent year on year. It was followed by the United Kingdom, which accounted for 18 per cent of sales. China was in third spot, with its share decreasing from 20 per cent in 2021 to 17 per cent last year. “After two years of disruption from the pandemic, 2022 started out as the first year of regular momentum for art market sales and activities,” said Clare McAndrew, founder of fine and decorative art research and consulting firm Arts Economics and author of the report. “However, performance varied significantly across regions and value segments, resulting in more muted growth overall.” Budding Chinese artist Ren Zhe’s steel sculptures to feature at Art Basel High-end art continued to be the main driver of growth in values across all sectors of the market in 2022, according to the report. Mainland China and Hong Kong reported a challenging year in 2022, after a strong recovery the previous year. Sales saw a steep decline of 14 per cent to US$11.2 billion. The sales were still 13 per cent higher than 2020, but at their second-lowest level since 2009. “The Asian art market is at a turning point,” said Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation and co-head of global investment management in Asia-Pacific at UBS. “While the art market in China shrank in the global share of sales, it is reasonable to predict that plans for a full reopening will mobilise pent-up demand.” The highest levels of optimism by dealers about the year ahead came from the mainland and Hong Kong, where 68 per cent were expecting a better year in 2023, Zuercher added. Art fairs ran on a much fuller scale across the globe last year, with sales from these events surging to 35 per cent of dealers’ total sales, an increase from 27 per cent in 2021. However, this was still below the pre-pandemic level of 42 per cent in 2019. Hong Kong hosted its annual art week last month, including Art Basel and sister fair Art Central. It was the first staging of the city’s flagship contemporary art fair since Hong Kong’s and mainland China’s strict Covid-19 curbs ended. Art Basel saw 86,000 visitors and Art Central 40,000, organisers said. Art Basel had 177 galleries exhibiting this year, 47 more than in 2022, but still about a third fewer than in 2019. While the fairs were on, the Hong Kong government announced it would establish facilities for art storage and display at Hong Kong International Airport, to encourage rich families to store their art collections in the city. More than three quarters of high-net-worth (HNW) collectors surveyed for the report said they were positive about the global art market in 2023, with the majority planning to buy art this year. In some markets, such as the US, HNW collectors make up 65 per cent of buyers. Meanwhile, global online sales of art saw a decline as events picked up, falling to US$11 billion in 2022, a 17 per cent decline year on year from a peak of US$13.3 billion in 2021, although still 85 per cent higher than in 2019. The return of art fairs, gallery openings and auctions has driven the industry back to pre-pandemic levels, said Noah Horowitz, Art Basel’s CEO. While ongoing economic and sociopolitical uncertainties pose challenges to the art business, Horowitz said the demand for art continued to be resilient. “The market’s recovery has been uneven coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, [however] this year’s report once again underlines the dynamism that continues to underpin the industry, as well as the resilient demand for art on a global basis,” he said.