House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday. The historic meeting on US soil was greeted by threats of retaliation by China. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Hong Kong stocks waver ahead of Easter break as traders digest geopolitical risk, China economic data
- Geopolitical tension arising from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the US cancels out upbeat Chinese PMI data
- Trading volume in Hong Kong slips below 30-day average ahead of the Easter holiday
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday. The historic meeting on US soil was greeted by threats of retaliation by China. Photo: Getty Images via AFP