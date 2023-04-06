Employees assemble speakers at a factory in Fuyang in China’s eastern Anhui province on March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP
China courting private sector, foreign companies in bid to boost growth, policy experts say
- Private economic activity has remained weak in recent years following ‘zero Covid’ policies, tech crackdown, according to the Peterson Institute’s Tianlei Huang
- Private sector needed to overcome research gap, ensure security as West restricts technology sharing, according to Chatham House’s Yu Jie
