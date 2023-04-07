The Bund Bull in Shanghai, China. ‘The surging A-share turnover signals that a new bull market is about to take off,” said Yingda Securities’ chief economist Li Daxiao. Photo: Bloomberg
Surging Chinese stock market turnover fuels optimism that long-awaited bull run is on the horizon
- Mainland investors have been biding their time amid concerns over the sustainability of economic recovery
- But a recent increase in turnover ‘signals that a new bull market is about to take off,’ says Yingda Securities’ chief economist Li Daxiao
