The Bund Bull in Shanghai, China. ‘The surging A-share turnover signals that a new bull market is about to take off,” said Yingda Securities’ chief economist Li Daxiao. Photo: Bloomberg
The Bund Bull in Shanghai, China. ‘The surging A-share turnover signals that a new bull market is about to take off,” said Yingda Securities’ chief economist Li Daxiao. Photo: Bloomberg
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Surging Chinese stock market turnover fuels optimism that long-awaited bull run is on the horizon

  • Mainland investors have been biding their time amid concerns over the sustainability of economic recovery
  • But a recent increase in turnover ‘signals that a new bull market is about to take off,’ says Yingda Securities’ chief economist Li Daxiao

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:30am, 7 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Bund Bull in Shanghai, China. ‘The surging A-share turnover signals that a new bull market is about to take off,” said Yingda Securities’ chief economist Li Daxiao. Photo: Bloomberg
The Bund Bull in Shanghai, China. ‘The surging A-share turnover signals that a new bull market is about to take off,” said Yingda Securities’ chief economist Li Daxiao. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE