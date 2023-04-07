An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China’s onshore stocks rise to one-month high as increasing turnover and policy support for chip sector boost risk appetite
- Healthcare and telecoms stock gauges gain the most among the 10 industry groups on the CSI 300 Index
- Combined daily turnover on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges crossed 1 trillion yuan (US$145 billion) for the past three consecutive days
