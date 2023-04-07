An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China stock market
Business /  China Business

China’s onshore stocks rise to one-month high as increasing turnover and policy support for chip sector boost risk appetite

  • Healthcare and telecoms stock gauges gain the most among the 10 industry groups on the CSI 300 Index
  • Combined daily turnover on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges crossed 1 trillion yuan (US$145 billion) for the past three consecutive days

Zhang Shidong
Updated: 12:09pm, 7 Apr, 2023

