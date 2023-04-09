Since ChatGPT took off in November last year, companies across the world have been embedding such generative AI technologies into their business models. Photo: AFP
ChatGPT is a valuable tool but the double-edged sword needs careful nurturing to maximise its benefits, industry leaders say
- AI has had a positive impact on start-ups and the pandemic has pushed even the most traditional businesses to embrace digital transformation, leading to greater openness in adopting new technologies
- Experts urge governments to introduce a regulatory framework to ensure the new technology is used for good and would operate in a safe environment, as its potential abuse could perpetuate frauds and scams
Since ChatGPT took off in November last year, companies across the world have been embedding such generative AI technologies into their business models. Photo: AFP