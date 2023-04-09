Since ChatGPT took off in November last year, companies across the world have been embedding such generative AI technologies into their business models. Photo: AFP
ChatGPT is a valuable tool but the double-edged sword needs careful nurturing to maximise its benefits, industry leaders say

  • AI has had a positive impact on start-ups and the pandemic has pushed even the most traditional businesses to embrace digital transformation, leading to greater openness in adopting new technologies
  • Experts urge governments to introduce a regulatory framework to ensure the new technology is used for good and would operate in a safe environment, as its potential abuse could perpetuate frauds and scams

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 1:14pm, 9 Apr, 2023

