A slew of Hong Kong-listed mainland Chinese developers face the threat of delisting in the city. Photo: Edmond So
China property
Business /  China Business

Sinic becomes first mainland Chinese developer to be delisted in Hong Kong, as debt-laden firm is unable to set house in order

  • Shares of Sinic Holding Group, which had been suspended since September 2021, will be delisted from April 13
  • Trading in 23 mainland Chinese developers has been halted, with nine facing the risk of delisting by September

Yulu Ao
Updated: 5:01pm, 7 Apr, 2023

