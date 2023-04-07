A slew of Hong Kong-listed mainland Chinese developers face the threat of delisting in the city. Photo: Edmond So
Sinic becomes first mainland Chinese developer to be delisted in Hong Kong, as debt-laden firm is unable to set house in order
- Shares of Sinic Holding Group, which had been suspended since September 2021, will be delisted from April 13
- Trading in 23 mainland Chinese developers has been halted, with nine facing the risk of delisting by September
A slew of Hong Kong-listed mainland Chinese developers face the threat of delisting in the city. Photo: Edmond So