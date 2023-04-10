People walk past a large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai. The Shanghai Composite Index has risen 15 per cent from an October low. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk past a large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai. The Shanghai Composite Index has risen 15 per cent from an October low. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s IPO stocks surge by at least 40 per cent in busiest day of market debuts since November 2021

  • Five companies including Citic Metal started trading in Shanghai, while Shaanxi Energy and four others debuted in Shenzhen
  • New registration system evaluates IPO applications based on the quality of information disclosure, instead of growth prospects

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:27pm, 10 Apr, 2023

