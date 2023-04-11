Hotel guest Lin Hongyu swims with his three-year-old daughter in a pool at Atlantis Sanya resort in Sanya, Hainan province, China April 26, 2018. REUTERS
Winter has come and gone: Fosun Tourism to expand business, add urban resort hotels amid surge in Chinese tourist traffic
- Fosun Tourism, a subsidiary of Fosun International which specialises in leisure and holiday tourism businesses, expects a sustained boom in Chinese tourism in the second and third quarter, after business revenues in January and February struck record highs
- Fosun plans expansions in resort projects in China’s tier-1 and tier-2 cities, and introduce services that combine travel with holiday
