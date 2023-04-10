People cross the pedestrian bridge with a screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Lujiazui main financial district of Shanghai on March 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks slip from 5-week high as tech firms tumble amid state warning, cross-strait tensions while all 10 IPOs surge
- Stocks that rallied on ChatGPT link go south as a state-run daily calls for regulatory surveillance amid concerns about excessive valuations
- All 10 IPOs surge on the busiest day for new listings in onshore market since November 2021
People cross the pedestrian bridge with a screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Lujiazui main financial district of Shanghai on March 16. Photo: EPA-EFE