A duty-free shop in Haikou, in China’s southern Hainan province. This year, Chinese travellers are expected to spend an average of US$230 per trip, more than double the average US$110 they spent in 2019, Euromonitor says. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese consumers most important source of demand for duty-free shopping at home and abroad, Euromonitor says
- Factors such as the removal of travel restrictions in Asia-Pacific and the recent reopening of China bode well for duty-free shopping, study says
- Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Chonqin also likely to become duty-free zones after being named international consumer centres in 2021
