Signage for Sinopec at a gas station in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Climate change: Sinopec’s parent to build China’s first long-distance hydrogen pipeline to boost green fuel usage
- The ‘west-to-east’ demonstration pipeline will stretch over 400km from Inner Mongolia to Beijing, according to China Petrochemical Corp
- The project will greatly lower the transport cost of hydrogen, the key barrier to faster green hydrogen development in China, the company said
