The SenseTime office in Shanghai. The firm’s potential clients include internet firms such as e-commerce operators and video-game developers, co-founder and CEO Xu Li says. Photo: Reuters
Chinese AI ‘little dragon’ SenseTime launches ChatGPT rival SenseNova, joining giants like Alibaba and Baidu in chatbot race
- Firm unveils SenseNova, a set of large AI models that cover key capabilities including computer vision, natural language processing and AI-generated content, during a live demonstration in Shanghai
- In China, AI bots will initially develop fast in B2B territory before B2C companies start using them, co-founder and CEO says
The SenseTime office in Shanghai. The firm’s potential clients include internet firms such as e-commerce operators and video-game developers, co-founder and CEO Xu Li says. Photo: Reuters