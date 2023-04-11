Stock prices on a screen outside the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks jump as cooling inflation in mainland China spurs stimulus bets while SenseTime fuels tech winners
- Inflation in mainland China eased to 0.7 per cent in March, the statistics bureau says, matching the slowest pace since September 2021
- Hedge funds have switched out of onshore stocks over the past two months in favour of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong and New York: Goldman report
