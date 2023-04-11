Applicants check their appearance before being tested during a recruiting session for cabin crew jobs at Hainan Airlines in Beijing, on March 30. Photo: Reuters
Chinese airlines swamped with thousands of cabin crew applicants as travel rebounds
- A record 11.58 million college graduates are set to enter one of the country’s worst job markets in decades
- The number of flight attendants in China fell by around 11 per cent during the pandemic
Applicants check their appearance before being tested during a recruiting session for cabin crew jobs at Hainan Airlines in Beijing, on March 30. Photo: Reuters