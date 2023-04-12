A pedestrian looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng members in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks slide as insiders trim Tencent, BYD stakes while tech weakens after China tightens rules on ChatGPT-like services

  • Tencent slumps by the most since March 27 as Prosus prepares to sell 96 million shares, worth about US$4.4 billion, to fund its own buyback programme
  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold 2.48 million shares in BYD in Hong Kong to reduce its stake to 10.9 per cent

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 12:34pm, 12 Apr, 2023

