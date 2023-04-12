People visit the BYD stand during the Paris Motor Show in October last year. Photo: Xinhua
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in Chinese EV maker BYD for the 10th time, sells 2.48 million shares for US$69 million
- The share sale on March 31 has reduced Berkshire’s holding in Shenzhen-based BYD to 10.9 per cent from 19.92 per cent in August last year
- BYD’s shares have slumped 32 per cent from a record HK$331.40 on June 28 last year, after having risen sixfold over the previous two years
