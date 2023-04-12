Fundraising on the Hong Kong stock exchange has slowed down markedly so far this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese liquor maker ZJLD to start taking orders for US$900 million Hong Kong IPO soon, sources say
- ZJLD Group’s IPO would be the largest in Hong Kong since electric-vehicle battery maker CALB’s US$1.3 billion listing in October
- Fundraising in Hong Kong has slowed down this year, with only US$860 million raised so far this year, according to Bloomberg
