Fundraising on the Hong Kong stock exchange has slowed down markedly so far this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
IPO
Chinese liquor maker ZJLD to start taking orders for US$900 million Hong Kong IPO soon, sources say

  • ZJLD Group’s IPO would be the largest in Hong Kong since electric-vehicle battery maker CALB’s US$1.3 billion listing in October
  • Fundraising in Hong Kong has slowed down this year, with only US$860 million raised so far this year, according to Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:49pm, 12 Apr, 2023

