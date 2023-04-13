People walk on the street near a large screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai on March 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba slides in Hong Kong on SoftBank exit report as selling by corporate insiders roils stocks
- SoftBank of Japan is selling down its stake in Alibaba Group to as little as 3.8 per cent using forward contracts, FT reports
- Hang Seng extends decline as major corporate insiders also cut stakes in Tencent and BYD shares
