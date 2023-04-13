Alibaba Group and other Chinese technology companies held by SoftBank Group are facing a new threat to their share prices, having survived Beijing’s regulatory crackdown : the Japanese investment firm reportedly plans to trim its substantial portfolio of Chinese assets. Shares of Alibaba and JD Logistics slumped in Hong Kong on Thursday while digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance and social media company Renren sank in the US overnight after the Financial Times reported that SoftBank was seeking to sell most of its stake in Alibaba. SoftBank, which was founded by billionaire investor Masayoshi Son, holds US$36.8 billion worth of stakes in 11 Chinese companies trading in Hong Kong and the US, according to Bloomberg data. By far the biggest is its stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba valued at US$35.2 billion, while its also holds US$1.32 billion of Full Truck Alliance shares and US$196 million of JD Logistics stock, the data shows. Alibaba owns this newspaper. The divestment plan may take the heat out of a recent run-up in the Chinese tech stocks spurred by optimism that Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has run its course after the reappearance of Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma Yun and the company’s sweeping reorganisation of its business structure. The Hang Seng Tech Index had gained 7.8 per cent over the past month, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index had risen 4.1 per cent in the same period. However, the fallout from SoftBank’s sell-off may be merely a blip, according to Wu Kan, an investment manager at Soochow Securities in Shanghai. “It’s most probably the action by some individual shareholder and doesn’t have much to do with corporate or industry fundamentals,” he said. “Given the fundamental improvement and sentiment on tech companies, the stocks will hold up well to withstand the sell-off headline.” Alibaba is not alone in facing sell-offs by major investors. Tencent’s biggest shareholder Prosus said it would transfer 96 million shares in the WeChat operator to the Hong Kong stock exchange’s clearing and settlement system. The internet giant’s shares tumbled more than 5 per cent on Wednesday. Alibaba’s shares tumbled by as much as 5.2 per cent to HK$91.10 on Thursday in Hong Kong, after its American depositary receipts (ADRs) tumbled almost 6 per cent to US93.84 overnight. JD Logistics, in which SoftBank has a 1.8 per cent stake, slipped 1.7 per cent to HK$12.82, while ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance dropped 1.2 per cent to HK$25.40 and e-commerce platform Baozun sank 1.4 per cent to HK$13.20. SoftBank has a 1.9 per cent interest in ZhongAn and 12 per cent in Baozun, valuing the investments at US$86 million and US$35 million respectively, according to Bloomberg data. SoftBank may reduce its stake in Alibaba to less than 4 per cent from about 14 per cent, the Financial Times reported, citing an analysis of regulatory filings. Alibaba warned against any possible divestment by SoftBank in its annual report last month, saying that the Japanese firm would continue to monetise and sell its stock or depositary receipts through forward contracts and margin loans in the future. The disposal could not come at a better time for SoftBank. Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares and ADRs have gained a combined US$80 billion in market capitalisation since the Hangzhou-based company unveiled a plan last month to split its US$220 billion business into six units to pave the way for future spin-off listings. Citic Securities said the move would boost Alibaba’s valuation by a fifth. SoftBank owned a third of Alibaba from a US$20 million investment more than 20 years ago that has turned into its most successful bet. It has already sold more than US$7 billion in Alibaba shares this year, the FT report said. SoftBank lost 0.3 per cent to 5,163 yen (US$38.74) in Tokyo, extending its decline to 8.5 per cent this year.