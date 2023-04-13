Chinese carmaker Geely has introduced a compact electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) under its Zeekr premium brand to compete in the segment with Tesla’s Model Y, as the US producer’s more expensive battery-powered cars lose their allure among local consumers. The company is taking orders for Zeekr X, which is priced from 189,800 yuan (US$27,616) to 209,800 yuan with a driving range of 560 kilometres, to be delivered to customers from June, the firm said. The SUV will also be sold in Europe soon, it added without specifying a timetable. Geely aims to deliver 40,000 units of Zeekr X this year, said An Conghui, president of Zhejiang Geely Holdings, which is one of China’s biggest carmakers and the owner of Volvo Cars of Sweden. New models catering to consumers’ real demand could effectively spur demand for battery-powered compact SUVs, he added. Zeekr X will compete with Model Y , which is assembled at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai. Tesla’s midsize SUV starts at 261,900 yuan with a mileage of 545km. The US company delivered 54,937 units of Model Y in March, topping any other electric or petrol-powered SUV in China, according to industry statistics. “Zeekr X offers Chinese drivers an alternative to Model Y and other electric SUVs,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. “The 200,000-yuan price segment will see fiercer competition as newer models hit the market in the coming months.” China’s EV war: BYD, Nio, Xpeng snap at Tesla’s heels with made-for-China models The move will intensify competition for consumer dollars as China’s economic rebound gains traction after Beijing ended its zero-Covid policy to revive growth. Major producers have been engaging in a price war at the expense of profitability, seeking to unseat Tesla as the top choice amon consumers. Zeekr X is built using the open-source Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform launched by Geely late in 2020. The platform supports a wide range of battery-powered vehicles, from passenger sedans and SUVs to commercial vans and trucks. The SEA platform uses a battery system with a lifespan of 2 million km manufactured by Contemporary Amperexe or CATL, the world’s largest EV battery producer based in Ningde in the eastern province of Fujian. Geely said the new SUV was designed to make the interior feel expansive. Its main features include facial recognition unlocking, a movable centre screen, and electric folding rear seats. Zeekr X is the brand’s third production model, after Zeekr 001, a four-door sedan with a driving range of 700km launched in 2021 and Zeekr 009, a minivan introduced last year that can also go as far as 700km on a single charge. Geely handed 71,941 units of Zeekr 001 to mainland customers in 2022. Dozens of carmakers are expected to unveil their new electric cars to tap the world’s largest automotive and EV market during the annual Shanghai Auto Show starting from April 18. That could take industry rivalry a few notches higher. Mainland motorists shunned premium cars above the 300,000-yuan price bracket over the past two years as the pandemic stoked concerns about job security and incomes. This prompted Tesla to offer huge discounts in an industry first. Tesla cut prices in October last year and again January to their lowest levels since the Shanghai factory began operations at the end of 2019. Xpeng , a Guangzhou-based start-up that competes with Tesla in China, followed suit in January by discounting some of its EVs by as much as 13 per cent. Conventional carmakers such as Volkswagen and Honda have also slashed the prices of their conventional and electric vehicles to maintain their market share in mainland China, the world’s biggest auto market.