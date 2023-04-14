Moncreiffe has been working with a team of more than 30 veteran insurance executives to find ways of attracting more international insurance companies to Hong Kong. Photo: KY Cheng
Hong Kong needs to offer incentives to compete with Singapore, Bermuda as international insurance hub, HKFI says
- Lion City offers special tax treatments and a suite of incentives for insurers moving their offices to Singapore, head of HKFI think tank says
- Hong Kong ranked 16th last year with 1.2 per cent market share of global premiums, according to the International Association of Insurance Supervisors
