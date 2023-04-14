People walking past stock screens outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Pgoto: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks advance as mainland China funds step up big-cap purchases while Fed outlook favours risk takers
- Funds from mainland China have loaded up about US$10 billion of Hong Kong-listed stocks over the past 10 straight weeks
- Slowing consumer and producer prices in the US aid risk appetite as Fed rate outlook improves
