People walking past stock screens outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Pgoto: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks advance as mainland China funds step up big-cap purchases while Fed outlook favours risk takers

  • Funds from mainland China have loaded up about US$10 billion of Hong Kong-listed stocks over the past 10 straight weeks
  • Slowing consumer and producer prices in the US aid risk appetite as Fed rate outlook improves

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 10:51am, 14 Apr, 2023

