The group’s potential plans include a project to reverse the degradation of grasslands caused by grazing in Mongolia. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Climate change: US-based nature group seeks to restore Asia-Pacific mangroves, grassland to make a return for investors
- The Nature Conservancy is studying environmental initiatives in Asia-Pacific, with the aim of turning them into projects investors can get behind
- They include a a mangroves restoration initiative in Australia and a collaboration in China to foster nature-based carbon storage projects
