The group’s potential plans include a project to reverse the degradation of grasslands caused by grazing in Mongolia. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The group’s potential plans include a project to reverse the degradation of grasslands caused by grazing in Mongolia. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business of climate change
Business /  China Business

Climate change: US-based nature group seeks to restore Asia-Pacific mangroves, grassland to make a return for investors

  • The Nature Conservancy is studying environmental initiatives in Asia-Pacific, with the aim of turning them into projects investors can get behind
  • They include a a mangroves restoration initiative in Australia and a collaboration in China to foster nature-based carbon storage projects

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 3:00pm, 16 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The group’s potential plans include a project to reverse the degradation of grasslands caused by grazing in Mongolia. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The group’s potential plans include a project to reverse the degradation of grasslands caused by grazing in Mongolia. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE