IM Motors has launched two luxury models, the L7 full-sized luxury sedan (pictured) and the LS7 mid-to-large-sized SUV, so far. Photo: Handout
Alibaba-backed Chinese EV start-up IM Motors sets sights on Tesla, eyes ‘considerable’ market share in premium segment
- New models directly target Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, co-CEO says
- Compact SUV to be delivered this year, while new sedan will be handed to customers in the first half of 2024
IM Motors has launched two luxury models, the L7 full-sized luxury sedan (pictured) and the LS7 mid-to-large-sized SUV, so far. Photo: Handout