View of a construction site in front of Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, March 27, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s home price rebound extends into March as central Wuhan city leads recovery after unprecedented relief measures

  • New-home prices in first-tier cities rose 0.3 per cent from the previous month, compared with a 0.2 per cent month-on-month gain in February
  • A broader recovery in the housing market may be on the horizon as Beijing is joining smaller cities in relaxing restrictions

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:32pm, 15 Apr, 2023

