View of a construction site in front of Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, March 27, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s home price rebound extends into March as central Wuhan city leads recovery after unprecedented relief measures
- New-home prices in first-tier cities rose 0.3 per cent from the previous month, compared with a 0.2 per cent month-on-month gain in February
- A broader recovery in the housing market may be on the horizon as Beijing is joining smaller cities in relaxing restrictions
