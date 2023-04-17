Chinese tech stocks have surged this year in Hong Kong and New York, enriching investors by a combined US$45 billion on their holdings. Not everyone, though, is happy with the situation as the rally bypassed JD.com. The e-commerce firm has slumped by 20 per cent in New York trading and 33 per cent in Hong Kong, eroding a combined US$58 billion of market capitalisation while benchmark tech indices in both markets gained. Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper, advanced by 7 per cent while Tencent Holdings jumped 15 per cent in Hong Kong. Shawn Yang Zixiao at Blue Lotus Capital Advisors, the only analyst with a sell rating among 38 who track the stock, offered some answers on what’s afflicting China’s second-largest retail platform operator by gross merchandise value. “JD.com is swaying in its strategy and it wants to focus on low-price strategy now to gain new users,” the Shenzhen-based managing director said in a phone interview on Friday. “That is against how the company has positioned itself. It also faces stiffer competition.” Yang cut his rating to sell on March 13 with a price target of US$27 for the American depositary shares, or the equivalent of HK$106. This implies an almost 30 per cent downside to the stock from Friday’s closing levels. The consensus price target is US$62.42, according to Bloomberg data. Founder Richard Liu Qiangdong was said to have chastised his senior executives in a December internal meeting for not reporting the true state of the business situation to him. That led to a shake-up in the procurement and sales team that hurt its ability to sell advertising and lift service revenue. A 10 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) subsidy launched by JD.com last month may not do much to spur revenue growth, Yang said, as that campaign marked the start of a difficult transition. Also, the recovery in consumption is not being driven by demand for electronics and appliances, its stronghold that is also being chipped away at by rival Pinduoduo. JD prepares for major offensive on Pinduoduo’s budget stronghold Still, investors holding on to JD.com may be banking on the upside from founder Liu’s efforts to unlock more value in the Beijing-based group. Last month, he proposed to spin off the property and industrial units on the Hong Kong stock exchange, giving the stock a nice bounce. An internal reorganisation of its retail business could follow in response to heightened competition. “We will stay focused on lowering costs, increasing efficiency and constantly improving user experience,” CEO Xu Lei said in the group’s fourth-quarter earnings report last month. “I’m confident JD.com will play an even larger role in China’s economic development while delivering strong returns for our shareholders.” Net revenues increased 9.9 per cent last year to 1.05 trillion yuan (US$152 billion), while its bottom line turned around with a 10.4 billion yuan of net income. This year, however, will be a struggle amid China’s nascent economic recovery. Yang at Blue Lotus Capital Advisors has not shied away from making big calls on China’s biggest tech stocks in the past. He cut Tencent Holdings to a sell in October 2021 when the stock fetched HK$460, and upgraded it to a buy in August last year at HK$296.90. The stock closed at HK$365.40 on Friday. China’s antitrust chief declares victory in banishing ‘pick one from two’ His bearish view on JD.com resonated with some analysts at other houses. UBS analysts last week downgraded the stock to neutral and cut its price target to US$43 from US$60. JD.com is not capturing enough of the business in faster-growing segments, they said. The Swiss investment bank said JD.com’s current strategy mirrors its efforts in 2018, when the group spent more than investors expected in logistics and subsidies to counter Alibaba Group’s “2-choose-1” practice, the target of China’s antitrust clampdown in the past two years. Then, customer and revenue growth slowed in 2018 while net margins halved, as did the stock price. This time, there will be short-term pain. “In the next few quarters, JD.com’s growth could decelerate more than we expected,” UBS said in a report on Thursday. Its competitors could benefit more from the near-term consumption recovery, which drives stronger growth in discretionary categories than electronics and appliances, it added. While still a minority, some analysts are cautious. JPMorgan Chase, Guotai Junan Securities and Bocom Securities have maintained or cut their rating to neutral on JD.com’s Hong Kong-listed stock. “JD.com’s revenue recovery is weaker than expected and the company has made lots of business adjustments,” Yang said in the interview. 2023 will be weak because of the slow recovery in key product categories, team restructuring and competitive landscape, he wrote in a report on April 13 to reinforce his sell call.